Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC Invests $926,000 in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,446 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,297 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company's stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 902 shares of the company's stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the company's stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Astera Labs by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company's stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Astera Labs

In other Astera Labs news, Director Stefan A. Dyckerhoff sold 3,505 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,577,250.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 57,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,859,700. The trade was a 5.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 10,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total value of $3,551,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 75,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,882,106.96. This represents a 11.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 1,676,845 shares of company stock worth $444,928,806 in the last three months. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Astera Labs Stock Performance

ALAB opened at $303.62 on Monday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $349.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.94. The firm has a market cap of $52.04 billion, a PE ratio of 205.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 3.66. Astera Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.79 and a twelve month high of $499.48.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. Astera Labs had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $308.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $292.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Astera Labs from $240.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Astera Labs from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Astera Labs from $155.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Astera Labs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Astera Labs from $225.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $275.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Astera Labs

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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