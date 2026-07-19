Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC Makes New $2.60 Million Investment in Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 51,689 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock, valued at approximately $2,595,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 490.0% in the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 649 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 173.0% during the 4th quarter. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors now owns 707 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Verizon Communications

Here are the key news stories impacting Verizon Communications this week:

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $43.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $181.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $51.68. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $45.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.07.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $34.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.82 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 12.46%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-4.990 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Verizon Communications's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised shares of Verizon Communications to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $50.09.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VZ

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc NYSE: VZ is a major U.S.-based telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and information services. Its operations span consumer and business markets, with core offerings that include wireless voice and data services, fixed-line broadband and fiber-optic services, and enterprise networking solutions. Verizon is headquartered in New York City and operates a nationwide wireless network that supports consumer subscribers as well as business and government customers.

The company's consumer products include mobile phone plans, unlimited data services, and Fios, its branded fiber-optic internet, television and voice service for homes and small businesses.

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