Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $9,309,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arjuna Capital increased its stake in Applied Materials by 2.4% in the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 9,754 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,033 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $16,759,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 185.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 292,287 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $99,901,000 after acquiring an additional 190,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Applied Materials

Here are the key news stories impacting Applied Materials this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates for Applied Materials and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling confidence in the company’s growth outlook and AI-driven demand. Article link

Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates for Applied Materials and reiterated a rating, signaling confidence in the company’s growth outlook and AI-driven demand. Positive Sentiment: Applied Materials CEO comments reinforcing the AI investment thesis may help support longer-term sentiment around the stock. Article link

Applied Materials CEO comments reinforcing the AI investment thesis may help support longer-term sentiment around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks noted that AMAT has been drawing increased attention from investors, but the piece was mainly a stock-screening update rather than a new fundamental catalyst. Article link

Zacks noted that AMAT has been drawing increased attention from investors, but the piece was mainly a stock-screening update rather than a new fundamental catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary suggested Applied Materials may be trading above fair value after a strong multi-year run, which could limit upside even if earnings remain solid. Article link

Recent commentary suggested Applied Materials may be trading above fair value after a strong multi-year run, which could limit upside even if earnings remain solid. Negative Sentiment: A broad semiconductor selloff is pressuring AMAT along with peers like AMD and Intel, as the market rotates out of chip stocks and into other areas. Article link

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.77, for a total transaction of $5,547,872.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 40,559 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,326,071.43. This represents a 18.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 71,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.75, for a total value of $42,587,906.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,695,164 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,006,503,625. The trade was a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 278,088 shares of company stock worth $169,654,805 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Down 5.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $529.66 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.46 and a 1-year high of $739.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $420.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $533.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $413.05.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.18. Applied Materials had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 36.97%. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. Applied Materials's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Materials has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.160-3.560 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Applied Materials's payout ratio is 19.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $510.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $570.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial upped their target price on Applied Materials from $550.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $593.84.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials' offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

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