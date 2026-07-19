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Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Written by MarketBeat
July 19, 2026
Lockheed Martin logo with Aerospace background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Spartan Wealth Advisory Services initiated a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter, buying 3,597 shares valued at about $2.17 million.
  • Lockheed Martin reported Q1 earnings below expectations, with EPS of $6.44 versus $6.79 expected and revenue of $18.02 billion versus $18.38 billion projected.
  • The company continues to reward shareholders with a quarterly dividend of $3.45 per share, equal to an annualized yield of about 2.7%.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,597 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $2,174,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 1,735 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 484 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Growth Partners LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $508.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $117.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $521.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $571.52. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12-month low of $410.11 and a 12-month high of $692.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.79 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 101.64%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.28 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $3.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.83%.

Trending Headlines about Lockheed Martin

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $770.00 to $680.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $653.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $615.00 to $575.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $607.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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