Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,735 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $2,283,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in O'Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in O'Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,552.6% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O'Reilly Automotive news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $350,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,404.80. This trade represents a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 2,595 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total value of $230,098.65. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $354,680. The trade was a 39.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 105,730 shares of company stock valued at $9,815,388 in the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORLY has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $117.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O'Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $110.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY opened at $86.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.51. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.59 and a 52 week high of $108.71.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 263.22% and a net margin of 14.30%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.35 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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