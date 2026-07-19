Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 56,089 Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 56,089 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $35,636,000. Sandisk comprises approximately 3.1% of Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Sandisk by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,281,522 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,253,728,000 after acquiring an additional 904,933 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sandisk by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,655,860 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $866,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,276 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Sandisk by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,478,002 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $825,608,000 after purchasing an additional 828,332 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sandisk by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,970,361 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $705,105,000 after purchasing an additional 199,545 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sandisk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $518,889,000.

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Sandisk News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Positive Sentiment: Despite the pullback, several recent pieces remain constructive on Sandisk’s long-term setup, pointing to strong demand from AI infrastructure and tighter memory supply conditions that could support revenue and margins. Article Title

Despite the pullback, several recent pieces remain constructive on Sandisk’s long-term setup, pointing to strong demand from AI infrastructure and tighter memory supply conditions that could support revenue and margins. Positive Sentiment: Sandisk’s valuation has come down sharply from recent highs, with some investors and analysts arguing the selloff may have made the stock more attractive relative to its growth outlook. Article Title

Sandisk’s valuation has come down sharply from recent highs, with some investors and analysts arguing the selloff may have made the stock more attractive relative to its growth outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Sandisk also announced progress on its Fab2 project with Kioxia and said BiCS10 sampling has begun, a development that supports its product roadmap but is not an immediate earnings catalyst. Article Title

Sandisk also announced progress on its Fab2 project with Kioxia and said BiCS10 sampling has begun, a development that supports its product roadmap but is not an immediate earnings catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Technical damage has intensified after the stock broke key support levels, with chart watchers citing a sharp drop from recent peaks and warning that momentum has turned decisively lower ahead of the next earnings report. Article Title

Technical damage has intensified after the stock broke key support levels, with chart watchers citing a sharp drop from recent peaks and warning that momentum has turned decisively lower ahead of the next earnings report. Negative Sentiment: Sector-wide weakness, including concerns about Chinese competition and a broad AI-chip rotation, has added to the selloff in memory stocks such as Sandisk. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore set a $3,100.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $1,825.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $2,025.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Sandisk from $1,200.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,803.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sandisk

Sandisk Stock Down 4.0%

NASDAQ:SNDK opened at $1,354.38 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $1,746.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,042.54. The stock has a market cap of $200.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.08 and a beta of 4.74. Sandisk Corporation has a twelve month low of $40.10 and a twelve month high of $2,354.39.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sandisk

In other Sandisk news, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total value of $3,488,436.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,375 shares in the company, valued at $31,910,777.50. This trade represents a 9.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total value of $870,300.69. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,019. The trade was a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 6,225 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,297 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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