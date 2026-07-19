Go Pro
→ Iran War Shock: What I Was Told In That Private Meeting (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC Takes $1.96 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

Written by MarketBeat
July 19, 2026
Norfolk Southern logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Spartan Wealth Advisory Services opened a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter, buying 6,814 shares valued at about $1.96 million.
  • Institutional ownership remains high, with 75.10% of Norfolk Southern’s stock held by hedge funds and other institutional investors, and several firms recently increased their stakes.
  • Wall Street’s view is mixed but mostly cautious: Norfolk Southern has a consensus Hold rating with an average price target of $329.35, even as some analysts raised targets and the company reported earnings that beat estimates.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,814 shares of the railroad operator's stock, valued at approximately $1,956,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 415,656 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $119,293,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.3% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 61.0% during the first quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 1,056 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Norfolk Southern from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $337.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seventeen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $329.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE NSC opened at $340.24 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 1-year low of $268.23 and a 1-year high of $342.53. The company has a market capitalization of $76.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $314.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.13 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 21.91%.Norfolk Southern's revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Norfolk Southern's payout ratio is 45.49%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation is a major U.S. freight railroad company that provides rail transportation and related logistics services. As a Class I carrier, the company operates an extensive network across the eastern United States and offers scheduled freight service for a broad range of industries. Its core operations include long-haul and regional rail freight transportation, intermodal services that move containers and trailers between rail and other modes, and terminal and switching services that support efficient rail shipments for industrial and port customers.

The company transports a variety of commodities, serving sectors such as coal and energy, automotive and automotive parts, chemicals, agriculture, metals and construction materials, and consumer goods.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Norfolk Southern Right Now?

Before you consider Norfolk Southern, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Norfolk Southern wasn't on the list.

While Norfolk Southern currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Lead the Next Market Boom Cover
7 Stocks That Could Lead the Next Market Boom

Tesla, Nvidia, and Google helped shape the last era of market growth, but the next wave could come from a new group of companies. Inside this report, you’ll find 7 stocks that could play a major role in the next tech-driven market boom.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
tc pixel
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 13, 2026
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
By Thomas Hughes | July 14, 2026
tc pixel
Grid crisis threatens crash 62 times worse than Great Depression
Grid crisis threatens crash 62 times worse than Great Depression
From Altimetry (Ad)
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
By Nathan Reiff | July 15, 2026

Recent Videos

99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines