Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company's stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 4.6% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in GE Aerospace by 348.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its position in GE Aerospace by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up from $355.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research cut shares of GE Aerospace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $380.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $370.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Price Performance

GE opened at $348.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $361.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.35. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $254.66 and a 12-month high of $382.97.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 17.72%.The business had revenue of $12.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.650-7.850 EPS. Research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.14%.

Key Stories Impacting GE Aerospace

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About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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