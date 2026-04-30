Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC Boosts Stake in Citigroup Inc. $C

Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 641,023 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 39,738 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up 14.8% of Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC's holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC's holdings in Citigroup were worth $74,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company's stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 12,499 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 20.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the company's stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. United Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth $972,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3,016.7% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company's stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 26.9% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,287 shares of the company's stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company's stock.

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Citigroup Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $128.33. The company's stock had a trading volume of 909,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,185,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.89 and a 52 week high of $135.29. The stock has a market cap of $220.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.05.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $24.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Citigroup's revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Citigroup's dividend payout ratio is 29.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on C. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $136.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on C

Key Stories Impacting Citigroup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total transaction of $4,796,088.57. Following the sale, the insider owned 45,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,091,810.15. This represents a 48.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Skyler sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total transaction of $3,285,250.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 182,022 shares in the company, valued at $23,919,511.02. This trade represents a 12.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 92,318 shares of company stock worth $10,764,814 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company's stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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