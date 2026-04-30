Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC Buys 11,176 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,931 shares of the aerospace company's stock after acquiring an additional 11,176 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 9.5% of Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC's holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $47,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 973 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,460 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,250 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,569 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $40,092,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on LMT. DZ Bank lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $665.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $605.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $464.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $632.58.

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Key Headlines Impacting Lockheed Martin

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $510.82. 152,012 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,568. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12-month low of $410.11 and a 12-month high of $692.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $117.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.23. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $620.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $553.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.79 by ($0.35). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.64% and a net margin of 6.38%.The business had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.28 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.93 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $3.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Lockheed Martin's payout ratio is presently 66.83%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

See Also

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