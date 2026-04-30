Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC Purchases 10,889 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC increased its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,664 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 10,889 shares during the quarter. GE Aerospace comprises 7.6% of Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC's holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $38,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 147.2% in the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 98.1% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 103 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total value of $1,222,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,535 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,055,245.55. The trade was a 19.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Russell Stokes sold 30,363 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.47, for a total value of $9,305,348.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 150,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,103,507.98. This represents a 16.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,398 shares of company stock worth $11,455,491. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GE Aerospace Trading Up 2.2%

GE traded up $6.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $289.77. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,133,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,938,818. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $200.86 and a twelve month high of $348.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $306.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.43.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The company's revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from GE Aerospace's previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $374.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Research lowered GE Aerospace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on GE Aerospace from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on GE Aerospace from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $349.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GE Aerospace

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

See Also

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