Spinecap SAS Acquires Shares of 24,157 Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Spinecap SAS bought a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,157 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $11,347,000. Synopsys makes up about 4.9% of Spinecap SAS's holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 238.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,824,349 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,393,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,608 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter worth $892,605,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Synopsys by 226.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,524,512 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,245,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,432 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $730,197,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,760,358 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,322,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company's stock.

Get Synopsys alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In other news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,394 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.02, for a total value of $1,527,367.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 14,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,461,387.16. This represents a 19.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 14,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.96, for a total value of $6,702,192.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 75,020 shares in the company, valued at $34,431,179.20. This trade represents a 16.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC cut Synopsys from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $455.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $600.00 target price on shares of Synopsys and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $563.81.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Synopsys

Synopsys Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $455.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $87.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $376.18 and a 52 week high of $651.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $478.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $462.09.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.20. Synopsys had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 8.91%.The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.720-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Synopsys, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Synopsys wasn't on the list.

While Synopsys currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here