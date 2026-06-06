Spinnaker Trust Lowers Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Spinnaker Trust decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 1,869 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 1.0% of Spinnaker Trust's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Spinnaker Trust's holdings in Broadcom were worth $18,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital & Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.5% in the second quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $385.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.29, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $396.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.90. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $241.11 and a 12-month high of $495.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's payout ratio is currently 43.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Broadcom from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $515.00 price objective (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and set a $490.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $490.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 39,116 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.61, for a total value of $12,580,096.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 74,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,000,467.86. The trade was a 34.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 38,841 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $12,491,265.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 96,147 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,920,875.20. This represents a 28.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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