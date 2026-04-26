Spirepoint Private Client LLC Grows Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Spirepoint Private Client LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,074 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 2.6% of Spirepoint Private Client LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Spirepoint Private Client LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $27,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $315,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22,929 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $260.00 target price on NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $291.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $218.00 target price on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $275.25.

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NVIDIA Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $208.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.51, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.24. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $104.08 and a 1 year high of $212.19. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $184.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is 0.82%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total transaction of $555,439.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,301.20. This represents a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total value of $54,675,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,018,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $550,130,190.75. This trade represents a 9.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 953,976 shares of company stock valued at $171,173,819 in the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

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NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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