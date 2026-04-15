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Split Rock Private Trading & Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Invesco QQQ logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Split Rock Private Trading & Wealth Management LLC bought 11,719 shares of Invesco QQQ in Q4 worth about $7.199 million, representing 5.8% of its portfolio and making QQQ its fourth-largest holding.
  • QQQ market and income snapshot: Shares opened at $628.38 with a 50-day/200-day moving average of $599.41/$609.92 and a one-year range of $427.93–$637.01, and the ETF recently paid a $0.7328 quarterly dividend (annualized $2.93, ~0.5% yield).
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Split Rock Private Trading & Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,719 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock, valued at approximately $7,199,000. Invesco QQQ accounts for 5.8% of Split Rock Private Trading & Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Shcp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Navigoe LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Invesco QQQ

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $628.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $599.41 and a 200 day moving average of $609.92. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $427.93 and a one year high of $637.01.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.7328 dividend. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.

About Invesco QQQ

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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