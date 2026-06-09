Sportradar Group AG $SRAD Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD - Free Report) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 687,908 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 145,814 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.23% of Sportradar Group worth $16,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sportradar Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 190,115 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Sportradar Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 461,493 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in Sportradar Group by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 233,843 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 133,841 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Sportradar Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Sportradar Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,772,000.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Carsten Koerl purchased 143,000 shares of Sportradar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.23 per share, for a total transaction of $1,891,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,278,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,141,538.56. This trade represents a 6.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Kurtz purchased 8,000 shares of Sportradar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.97 per share, with a total value of $103,760.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 30,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,421.63. The trade was a 36.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 357,893 shares of company stock worth $4,668,220.

Sportradar Group Stock Up 9.8%

SRAD opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. Sportradar Group AG has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $32.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.10. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 63.58 and a beta of 1.64.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). Sportradar Group had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 5.20%.The company had revenue of $401.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More Sportradar Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sportradar Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sportradar announced a landmark partnership with Kalshi, giving it a larger role in prediction markets and a potential new growth avenue. Article title

Sportradar announced a landmark partnership with Kalshi, giving it a larger role in prediction markets and a potential new growth avenue. Positive Sentiment: Needham raised its price target on Sportradar and reiterated a buy rating, signaling higher upside expectations.

Needham raised its price target on Sportradar and reiterated a buy rating, signaling higher upside expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Several law firms issued lead-plaintiff deadline notices and class-action reminders tied to earlier allegations about compliance and alleged ties to illegal gambling operators. Article title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRAD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Citizens Jmp decreased their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sportradar Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $24.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SRAD

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group is a global leader in digital sports data and content, delivering real-time statistics, analytics and sports betting solutions to clients across the gaming, media and sports federation sectors. The company aggregates and processes live data from more than 800,000 sporting events each year, providing feeds for pre-match and in-play odds, visualization tools and managed trading services. Its products also include integrity services, which monitor betting markets for irregularities and help sports organizations safeguard competition outcomes.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in St.

Further Reading

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