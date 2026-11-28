Bamco Inc. NY lessened its holdings in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,359,603 shares of the company's stock after selling 73,511 shares during the period. Spotify Technology accounts for approximately 1.9% of Bamco Inc. NY's portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 1.15% of Spotify Technology worth $1,150,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Montanova Capital LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 9,154.5% in the second quarter. Montanova Capital LLC now owns 101,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,739,000 after buying an additional 100,700 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter worth $100,867,000. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter worth $13,404,000. Ally Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,363,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Spotify Technology

In related news, CEO Gustav Söderström sold 20,913 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.19, for a total value of $11,380,645.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 20,025 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,897,404.75. This trade represents a 51.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Alex Norström sold 10,001 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $606.27, for a total value of $6,063,306.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 64,347 shares in the company, valued at $39,011,655.69. The trade was a 13.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 72,734 shares of company stock valued at $41,061,797 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Spotify Technology stock opened at $620.38 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $405.00 and a 1 year high of $635.00. The firm's 50-day moving average is $554.36 and its 200-day moving average is $509.05. The company has a market cap of $127.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.49.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 35.64%. Spotify Technology's quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Argus reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Phillip Securities downgraded Spotify Technology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $620.07.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SPOT

Key Headlines Impacting Spotify Technology

These are some of the SPOT headlines that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank upgraded Spotify from “hold” to “buy,” citing sustained revenue growth and improving growth momentum compared with competitors. The upgrade may have helped support the stock’s recent upward movement. Why Is Spotify Stock Gaining Today?

Erste Group Bank upgraded Spotify from “hold” to “buy,” citing sustained revenue growth and improving growth momentum compared with competitors. The upgrade may have helped support the stock’s recent upward movement. Neutral Sentiment: A report described a Spotify product manager’s use of cheaper AI models to reduce coding-task costs by 90%. This suggests a possible efficiency benefit, but the article does not establish company-wide savings or a material financial impact. How one Spotify product manager cut AI coding costs

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology S.A. operates a digital audio-streaming platform that connects listeners with music, podcasts and audiobooks. Its catalog includes content from record labels, independent artists, podcast publishers and other creators. The company offers an ad-supported service and paid subscription plans. Its features include personalized recommendations, playlists and tools that help artists and other creators distribute and promote their work. Founded in Sweden in 2006 and launched in 2008, Spotify serves users in markets around the world.

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