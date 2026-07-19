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Spotify Technology $SPOT Shares Acquired by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Written by MarketBeat
July 19, 2026
Spotify Technology logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its Spotify stake by 282.3% in the first quarter, buying 74,221 additional shares to bring its total to 100,512 shares worth about $47.7 million.
  • Spotify’s recent operating results were strong, with its latest quarter showing EPS of $4.04 versus expectations of $3.41 and revenue of $5.25 billion, up 8.2% year over year.
  • Investor sentiment is mixed: analysts largely remain positive with a Moderate Buy consensus, but some warn about Spotify’s high valuation, royalty costs, competition, and AI-related reputation risks.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Spotify Technology.

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its stake in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Free Report) by 282.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,512 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 74,221 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $47,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $312,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company's stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth about $178,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 36.9% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the company's stock worth $9,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the second quarter worth about $298,000. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Spotify Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Spotify Technology this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Spotify Technology from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Benchmark reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $760.00 to $695.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $565.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $735.00 to $690.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $670.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $638.58.

View Our Latest Report on Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology Stock Up 0.6%

SPOT opened at $478.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.56. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $405.00 and a fifty-two week high of $748.30. The company's 50-day moving average price is $476.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $491.73.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.63. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 35.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Spotify Technology's revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Gustav Soderstrom sold 20,833 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.45, for a total transaction of $9,967,548.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 20,259 shares in the company, valued at $9,692,918.55. This represents a 50.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Christopher P. Marshall sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.86, for a total value of $1,377,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,714.54. This represents a 39.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,442 shares of company stock worth $54,757,553. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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