Spotify Technology $SPOT Shares Sold by Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Free Report) by 54.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,759 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,289 shares during the quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 40.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,730,713 shares of the company's stock worth $1,906,260,000 after acquiring an additional 789,755 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $512,190,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 3,534.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 571,474 shares of the company's stock worth $398,889,000 after purchasing an additional 555,752 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 157.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 699,930 shares of the company's stock valued at $488,551,000 after purchasing an additional 428,156 shares during the period. Finally, Scge Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $250,153,000. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Spotify Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Spotify Technology this week:

Spotify Technology Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $442.71 on Thursday. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $405.00 and a 12 month high of $785.00. The stock has a market cap of $91.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $500.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $547.72.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $2.00. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 31.35% and a net margin of 13.16%.The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Spotify Technology's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 15.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Spotify Technology news, CEO Alex Norstrom sold 5,436 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.51, for a total value of $2,606,616.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 69,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,560,425.39. This represents a 7.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gustav Soderstrom sold 20,833 shares of Spotify Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.52, for a total transaction of $9,864,842.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 20,609 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,758,773.68. This trade represents a 50.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPOT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings lowered Spotify Technology from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $670.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $830.00 to $650.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $647.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPOT

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

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