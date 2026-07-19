Spotify Technology $SPOT Stake Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Free Report) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573,280 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 125,240 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.28% of Spotify Technology worth $277,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 65 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company's stock.

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Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $478.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $476.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $491.73. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $405.00 and a 52 week high of $748.30.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 35.73%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 14.51 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Daiwa Securities Group began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $760.00 to $695.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $638.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on SPOT

Key Stories Impacting Spotify Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Spotify Technology this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Spotify Technology

In related news, Director Christopher P. Marshall sold 2,650 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.86, for a total value of $1,377,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,714.54. This represents a 39.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas O. Staggs sold 5,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,902.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,594. The trade was a 60.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 111,442 shares of company stock worth $54,757,553 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

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