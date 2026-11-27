Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Free Report) by 55.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,070 shares of the company's stock after selling 81,193 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP's holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $31,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 20.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,711,015 shares of the company's stock valued at $829,641,000 after purchasing an additional 286,844 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,104,484 shares of the company's stock worth $535,575,000 after purchasing an additional 183,994 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 33,037.9% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 931,506 shares of the company's stock valued at $453,997,000 after buying an additional 928,695 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 5.7% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 605,199 shares of the company's stock worth $277,865,000 after buying an additional 32,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 18.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 337,226 shares of the company's stock valued at $164,435,000 after acquiring an additional 52,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company's stock.

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Spotify Technology Price Performance

SPOT opened at $616.95 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $405.00 and a one year high of $635.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $552.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $508.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.49.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.37). Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. Spotify Technology's quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spotify Technology

In other news, CEO Gustav Söderström sold 20,910 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.37, for a total value of $12,532,826.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 19,792 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,862,731.04. This trade represents a 51.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Alex Norström sold 10,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $606.27, for a total transaction of $6,063,306.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 64,347 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $39,011,655.69. The trade was a 13.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,734 shares of company stock worth $41,061,797. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Spotify Technology from $680.00 to $660.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $620.07.

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Trending Headlines about Spotify Technology

Here are a few of the latest headlines about SPOT:

Positive Sentiment: A Spotify product manager reportedly reduced AI coding-agent costs by 90% by assigning routine work to cheaper models. This illustrates potential efficiency gains, though the example does not establish company-wide savings. Article

A Spotify product manager reportedly reduced AI coding-agent costs by 90% by assigning routine work to cheaper models. This illustrates potential efficiency gains, though the example does not establish company-wide savings. Neutral Sentiment: Moffett Nathanson began coverage with a “hold” rating, signaling a neutral stance rather than a strong endorsement or warning. Article

Moffett Nathanson began coverage with a “hold” rating, signaling a neutral stance rather than a strong endorsement or warning. Neutral Sentiment: Spotify is giving artists more control over AI impersonation, but reports contrast this approach with TIDAL’s ban on AI-generated music. The policy may address artist concerns while leaving questions about how Spotify will handle AI-created tracks and competition on platform standards. Article

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology S.A. operates a digital audio-streaming platform that connects listeners with music, podcasts and audiobooks. Its catalog includes content from record labels, independent artists, podcast publishers and other creators. The company offers an ad-supported service and paid subscription plans. Its features include personalized recommendations, playlists and tools that help artists and other creators distribute and promote their work. Founded in Sweden in 2006 and launched in 2008, Spotify serves users in markets around the world.

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