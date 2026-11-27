SMA Capital LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Free Report) by 670.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,142 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 44,500 shares during the period. Spotify Technology comprises about 4.4% of SMA Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. SMA Capital LLC's holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $24,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,711,015 shares of the company's stock worth $829,641,000 after purchasing an additional 286,844 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 20.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,104,484 shares of the company's stock valued at $535,575,000 after buying an additional 183,994 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 33,037.9% during the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 931,506 shares of the company's stock valued at $453,997,000 after buying an additional 928,695 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in Spotify Technology by 5.7% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 605,199 shares of the company's stock worth $277,865,000 after acquiring an additional 32,696 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Spotify Technology by 18.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 337,226 shares of the company's stock worth $164,435,000 after acquiring an additional 52,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company's stock.

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Spotify Technology Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:SPOT opened at $616.95 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $552.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $508.03. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $405.00 and a 52 week high of $635.00. The stock has a market cap of $127.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.49.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.37). Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. The business's revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Stonex Financial downgraded Spotify Technology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $620.07.

View Our Latest Report on Spotify Technology

Insider Activity at Spotify Technology

In other Spotify Technology news, CEO Gustav Söderström sold 20,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.19, for a total transaction of $11,380,645.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 20,025 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,897,404.75. This trade represents a 51.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Alex Norström sold 10,001 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $606.27, for a total transaction of $6,063,306.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 64,347 shares in the company, valued at $39,011,655.69. This trade represents a 13.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 72,734 shares of company stock valued at $41,061,797 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

More Spotify Technology News

These are some of the SPOT news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: A Spotify product manager reportedly reduced AI coding-agent costs by 90% by assigning routine work to cheaper models. This illustrates potential efficiency gains, though the example does not establish company-wide savings. Article

A Spotify product manager reportedly reduced AI coding-agent costs by 90% by assigning routine work to cheaper models. This illustrates potential efficiency gains, though the example does not establish company-wide savings. Neutral Sentiment: Moffett Nathanson began coverage with a “hold” rating, signaling a neutral stance rather than a strong endorsement or warning. Article

Moffett Nathanson began coverage with a “hold” rating, signaling a neutral stance rather than a strong endorsement or warning. Neutral Sentiment: Spotify is giving artists more control over AI impersonation, but reports contrast this approach with TIDAL’s ban on AI-generated music. The policy may address artist concerns while leaving questions about how Spotify will handle AI-created tracks and competition on platform standards. Article

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology S.A. operates a digital audio-streaming platform that connects listeners with music, podcasts and audiobooks. Its catalog includes content from record labels, independent artists, podcast publishers and other creators. The company offers an ad-supported service and paid subscription plans. Its features include personalized recommendations, playlists and tools that help artists and other creators distribute and promote their work. Founded in Sweden in 2006 and launched in 2008, Spotify serves users in markets around the world.

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