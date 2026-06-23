Sprinklr, Inc. $CXM Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM - Free Report) by 84.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,377,479 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,846,652 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 3.37% of Sprinklr worth $50,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CXM. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sprinklr by 41.8% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,071,681 shares of the company's stock worth $8,273,000 after buying an additional 315,953 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 20.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,641 shares of the company's stock valued at $135,653,000 after buying an additional 2,966,556 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 624,918 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 192,683 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 142.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 481,701 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 283,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 1,306,000 shares of the company's stock worth $10,082,000 after acquiring an additional 662,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company's stock.

Get Sprinklr alerts: Sign Up

Sprinklr Stock Performance

Sprinklr stock opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $9.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.11.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $219.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.89 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company's revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Sprinklr has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.480-0.490 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.100-0.100 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CXM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Sprinklr from $6.25 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sprinklr from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sprinklr from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Sprinklr from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut their price objective on Sprinklr from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $7.79.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sprinklr

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprinklr

In other Sprinklr news, insider Karthik Suri sold 41,852 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $215,119.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,111,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,712,966.08. This trade represents a 3.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Rory P. Read sold 143,654 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $761,366.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,419,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,121,707. This trade represents a 4.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 321,571 shares of company stock valued at $1,697,630 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.18% of the company's stock.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc NYSE: CXM is a leading enterprise software firm specializing in customer experience management. The company offers a unified, AI-driven platform designed to help organizations engage customers across multiple digital and social channels. By consolidating marketing, advertising, research, care and engagement functions into a single SaaS solution, Sprinklr enables brands to deliver consistent and personalized experiences at scale.

Sprinklr's platform includes modules for social media management, customer service automation, social advertising and market research, supplemented by AI and machine learning capabilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sprinklr, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sprinklr wasn't on the list.

While Sprinklr currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here