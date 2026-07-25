Sprott Inc. $SII Shares Sold by Cannell & Spears LLC

Cannell & Spears LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII - Free Report) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,074 shares of the company's stock after selling 20,570 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Sprott worth $9,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SII. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Sprott by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 385 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott during the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Sprott in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.30% of the company's stock.

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Sprott Stock Down 2.5%

Sprott stock opened at $103.02 on Friday. Sprott Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.94 and a 52-week high of $169.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.63 and a 200-day moving average of $129.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Sprott (NYSE:SII - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. Sprott had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $80.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.06 million.

Sprott Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Sprott's payout ratio is currently 48.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Sprott in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Sprott in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sprott from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sprott from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $230.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on SII

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a Toronto‐based alternative asset manager specializing in precious metals, real assets and related investment vehicles. Founded in 1981 by Eric Sprott, the firm has built a reputation for offering physically backed bullion trusts, exchange‐traded funds (ETFs), mutual funds and private managed accounts that provide exposure to gold, silver, platinum and other hard assets. Sprott's product lineup also includes royalty and streaming strategies, which grant investors long‐term participation in mining project cash flows without direct operational risk.

In addition to its flagship physical bullion trusts, Sprott offers actively managed equity portfolios that focus on companies engaged in the exploration, development and production of precious metals.

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