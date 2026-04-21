Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust $CEF Shares Bought by TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF - Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,009 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 25,186 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. owned 0.08% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $7,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 10.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,842 shares of the company's stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,281 shares of the company's stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 555,963 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,734,000 after purchasing an additional 189,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 25.2% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 787,541 shares of the company's stock worth $23,700,000 after purchasing an additional 158,687 shares during the last quarter.

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Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CEF opened at $50.01 on Tuesday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $50.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.14. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $28.01 and a 12-month high of $61.38.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Profile

The Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust NYSEAMERICAN: CEF is a closed-end investment trust that provides investors with direct exposure to physical gold and silver bullion. Established in 2019 and sponsored by Sprott Asset Management, the trust holds allocated London Good Delivery gold bars and London Silver Fix silver bars in secure vaults, offering a transparent alternative to traditional equity- or futures-based precious metals vehicles. Each trust unit represents a proportional interest in the bullion holdings, and investors gain ownership of the underlying metal without assuming the logistics of purchase, storage, or insurance.

To maintain its inventory, the trust purchases bullion through approved bullion dealers and London bullion market participants.

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