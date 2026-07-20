Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM - Free Report) by 1,125.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,057 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 37,707 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at $400,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the company's stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,554 shares of the company's stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,882 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter.

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Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

NASDAQ SFM opened at $75.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.75 and a fifty-two week high of $170.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.67.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.320-5.480 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.360 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SFM shares. Melius Research downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $96.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sprouts Farmers Market

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, COO Nicholas Konat sold 12,538 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $1,102,090.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 66,119 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,811,860.10. This represents a 15.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 10,790 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total value of $885,211.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 269,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,149,159.20. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,310 shares of company stock worth $3,873,881. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc NASDAQ: SFM is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts' product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

Further Reading

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