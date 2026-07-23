Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM Shares Sold by ABN Amro Investment Solutions

ABN Amro Investment Solutions reduced its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM - Free Report) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,867 shares of the company's stock after selling 31,465 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions owned approximately 0.11% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $8,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SFM. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,309.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 310 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Melius Research cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $96.62.

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Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $73.94 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $82.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.00. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.67. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.75 and a 12-month high of $165.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 36.06%. Sprouts Farmers Market's revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.320-5.480 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.360 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 406 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total value of $33,308.24. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,801 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $557,954.04. This trade represents a 5.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 10,788 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $915,577.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 269,980 shares in the company, valued at $22,913,202.60. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 45,310 shares of company stock worth $3,873,881 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc NASDAQ: SFM is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts' product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

Further Reading

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