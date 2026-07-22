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Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
Sprouts Farmers Market logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Assetmark Inc. reduced its Sprouts Farmers Market stake by 60.2% in the first quarter, selling 104,923 shares and ending with 69,399 shares worth about $5.35 million.
  • Insider selling has also been notable, including CEO Jack Sinclair’s sale of 10,790 shares and 45,310 shares sold by insiders over the past 90 days.
  • Sprouts reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $1.71 topping estimates and revenue of $2.33 billion slightly above forecasts, while analysts currently rate the stock a consensus Hold with a $96.08 target price.
  • Five stocks we like better than Sprouts Farmers Market.

Assetmark Inc. cut its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM - Free Report) by 60.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,399 shares of the company's stock after selling 104,923 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.07% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $5,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,309.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 310 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total transaction of $33,308.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,801 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $557,954.04. This trade represents a 5.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 10,790 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total value of $885,211.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 269,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,149,159.20. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,873,881. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of SFM opened at $74.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.75 and a 52-week high of $167.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market's revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.320-5.480 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.360 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SFM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, June 1st. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Melius Research downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $96.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sprouts Farmers Market

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc NASDAQ: SFM is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts' product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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