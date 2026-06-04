Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM - Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,966,244 shares of the company's stock after selling 69,965 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.02% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $156,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SFM. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth $400,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the company's stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,554 shares of the company's stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,882 shares of the company's stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the company's stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the period.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SFM shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Melius Research cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $108.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $96.08.

View Our Latest Report on SFM

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $78.98 on Thursday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.75 and a 52 week high of $175.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $79.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.67.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.320-5.480 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.360 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 9,820 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total value of $824,192.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,822.31. This represents a 40.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 11,745 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total transaction of $958,274.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,096.58. This trade represents a 58.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 130,156 shares of company stock worth $10,600,146 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc NASDAQ: SFM is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts' product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

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