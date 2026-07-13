Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM - Free Report) by 87.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,217 shares of the company's stock after selling 106,330 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,309.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 310 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Melius Research lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $96.08.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 10,788 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $915,577.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 269,980 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,913,202.60. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total value of $33,308.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,801 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $557,954.04. This represents a 5.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 45,310 shares of company stock worth $3,873,881 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $80.86 on Monday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.75 and a fifty-two week high of $171.15. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $84.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.67.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.320-5.480 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.360 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc NASDAQ: SFM is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts' product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

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