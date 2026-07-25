Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM Stock Holdings Boosted by Caxton Associates LLP

Caxton Associates LLP increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM - Free Report) by 403.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,208 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 29,015 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP's holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,398,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth approximately $121,906,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,584,923 shares of the company's stock worth $425,582,000 after buying an additional 1,494,014 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 652.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,411,246 shares of the company's stock worth $153,544,000 after buying an additional 1,223,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,557,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on SFM. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Melius Research lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $96.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SFM

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 10,788 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $915,577.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 269,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,913,202.60. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Nicholas Konat sold 12,538 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $1,102,090.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 66,119 shares in the company, valued at $5,811,860.10. This represents a 15.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,873,881. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of SFM stock opened at $74.89 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.75 and a 1 year high of $165.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business's fifty day moving average is $82.42 and its 200-day moving average is $77.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.67.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 5.70%.The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.320-5.480 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.360 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc NASDAQ: SFM is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts' product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM - Free Report).

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