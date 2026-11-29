State Street Corp reduced its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM - Free Report) by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,170,035 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,085,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.44% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $210,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter valued at approximately $768,171,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,310,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.2% during the second quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,464,015 shares of the company's stock worth $123,826,000 after purchasing an additional 111,574 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth $93,790,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 31.8% during the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 698,470 shares of the company's stock worth $53,873,000 after purchasing an additional 168,470 shares in the last quarter.

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Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

SFM opened at $51.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.76. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.38 and a 1-year high of $94.89.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 33.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 10,788 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total transaction of $584,062.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 269,980 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,616,717.20. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,444 shares of company stock valued at $2,893,613. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $94.00 to $58.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $95.00 to $63.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $63.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sprouts Farmers Market

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. operates a specialty grocery chain focused on fresh, natural and organic products. Its stores offer produce alongside groceries, meat and seafood, bakery and deli items, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, and other wellness-oriented products. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Sprouts has roots in a family grocery business dating to the 1940s and has expanded to serve communities across multiple regions of the United States. Sprouts' stores emphasize fresh foods and include a mix of national brands and products sold under its own labels.

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