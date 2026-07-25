Spruce Street Capital LP Raises Stock Holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. $DNTH

Spruce Street Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH - Free Report) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,274 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 75,837 shares during the quarter. Dianthus Therapeutics comprises 7.6% of Spruce Street Capital LP's portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Spruce Street Capital LP owned 0.68% of Dianthus Therapeutics worth $31,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 330.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,320 shares of the company's stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. 47.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $2,424,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 30,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,424,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ryan Savitz sold 31,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.03, for a total value of $3,157,086.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,249 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,157,086.47. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,779 shares of company stock valued at $7,985,235. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on DNTH shares. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Dianthus Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dianthus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $117.82.

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Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of DNTH opened at $103.87 on Friday. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $107.99. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $90.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.22. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,998.50% and a negative return on equity of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dianthus Therapeutics Profile

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

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