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Spruce Street Capital LP Takes Position in Anthem, Inc. $ANTX

Written by MarketBeat
July 25, 2026
Anthem logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Spruce Street Capital LP opened a new position in Anthem during the first quarter, buying 1,661,073 shares valued at about $5.6 million. The stake represented 1.3% of the fund’s holdings and 4.61% of Anthem.
  • Anthem’s recent earnings showed a loss of $0.29 per share, which missed Wall Street’s estimate of a $0.23 loss. The stock was trading at $4.92, below its 52-week high of $6.91 but above its low of $1.00.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but slightly constructive, with Guggenheim and Leerink Partners assigning Buy/Outperform views and a $9.00 target price. Overall, the consensus rating remains Hold.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Spruce Street Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTX - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,661,073 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,576,000. Anthem accounts for 1.3% of Spruce Street Capital LP's holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Spruce Street Capital LP owned 4.61% of Anthem as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Anthem Price Performance

ANTX opened at $4.92 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.37. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.91. The firm has a market cap of $177.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of -0.99.

Anthem (NASDAQ:ANTX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ANTX. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Anthem in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Anthem in a report on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Anthem from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Anthem from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $9.00.

View Our Latest Report on Anthem

About Anthem

(Free Report)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. Its managed care plans include preferred provider organizations; health maintenance organizations; point-of-service plans; traditional indemnity plans and other hybrid plans, such as consumer-driven health plans; and hospital only and limited benefit products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTX - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Anthem (NASDAQ:ANTX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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