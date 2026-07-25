Spruce Street Capital LP Takes Position in Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. $CATX

Spruce Street Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,627,107 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,955,000. Perspective Therapeutics comprises 2.6% of Spruce Street Capital LP's portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Spruce Street Capital LP owned approximately 2.30% of Perspective Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CATX. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 926,331 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 285,188 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its stake in Perspective Therapeutics by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,210,733 shares of the company's stock worth $8,830,000 after purchasing an additional 216,700 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP increased its holdings in Perspective Therapeutics by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 12,749 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Perspective Therapeutics by 184.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,449 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.66% of the company's stock.

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Perspective Therapeutics Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of CATX opened at $2.91 on Friday. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $6.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.90.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.16 million. Perspective Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.33% and a negative net margin of 17,982.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CATX shares. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $12.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CATX

Perspective Therapeutics Profile

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

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