SPS Commerce, Inc. $SPSC Shares Acquired by Sovereign s Capital Management LLC

Sovereign s Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC - Free Report) by 219.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,327 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 34,551 shares during the quarter. SPS Commerce accounts for 2.7% of Sovereign s Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sovereign s Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SPS Commerce worth $4,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,944,449 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $514,915,000 after buying an additional 249,351 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,468,312 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $130,871,000 after buying an additional 8,163 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,295,267 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $115,447,000 after buying an additional 836,407 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 86.4% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 792,472 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $82,528,000 after buying an additional 367,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 661,610 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $58,969,000 after buying an additional 270,424 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPSC shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $60.00 price objective on SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $60.00 price objective on SPS Commerce and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $60.00 price objective on SPS Commerce and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $76.45.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Marty M. Reaume sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,158 shares of the company's stock, valued at $530,248.20. The trade was a 9.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPS Commerce Price Performance

SPSC opened at $54.98 on Wednesday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.04 and a 12 month high of $143.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.56.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 11.92%.The firm had revenue of $192.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $192.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. SPS Commerce's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. SPS Commerce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.730-4.760 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.060-1.090 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based supply chain management solutions that enable seamless collaboration between retailers, suppliers and logistics providers. Through its robust network, SPS Commerce connects trading partners with electronic data interchange (EDI) capabilities, helping businesses automate order processing, inventory management and fulfillment workflows. The company's platform ensures data accuracy, accelerates order-to-cash cycles and reduces manual intervention, supporting a wide range of industries including retail, grocery, consumer goods and automotive.

The company offers a suite of services encompassing EDI, retail-ready compliance, order management and data analytics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC - Free Report).

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