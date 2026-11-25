State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC - Free Report) by 9,144.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 840,246 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 831,157 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 2.37% of SPS Commerce worth $69,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 2,835.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,380,765 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,741,190,000 after acquiring an additional 43,835,069 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in SPS Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth about $339,259,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 35,941.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,940 shares of the software maker's stock worth $243,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949,733 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Topco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,260,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 540.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 766,101 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $63,157,000 after purchasing an additional 646,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at SPS Commerce

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Marty M. Reaume sold 4,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total value of $393,996.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,894 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,972.84. This trade represents a 26.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jamie Thingelstad sold 11,196 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total transaction of $913,481.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 95,777 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,814,445.43. This trade represents a 10.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $80.51 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $83.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.76. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.66. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.04 and a 52-week high of $96.54.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $197.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $197.51 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPSC. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $99.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded SPS Commerce from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPSC

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce provides cloud-based supply chain management software and services, with a focus on helping retailers, suppliers, distributors and logistics providers exchange business information and coordinate transactions. Its platform connects trading partners and supports electronic data interchange (EDI), order processing and fulfillment workflows. The company also offers tools for supply chain analytics and product information management, along with implementation and ongoing support services.

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