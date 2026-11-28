State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC - Free Report) by 2,081.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 346,695 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 330,802 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury owned about 0.98% of SPS Commerce worth $28,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 333 shares of the software maker's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,724 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the software maker's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the software maker's stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the software maker's stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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SPS Commerce Price Performance

SPSC opened at $79.64 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $83.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 0.66. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.04 and a 1 year high of $96.54.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $197.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.51 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business's revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $99.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an "underweight" rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Monday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SPS Commerce from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of SPS Commerce from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SPS Commerce

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jamie Thingelstad sold 11,196 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total transaction of $913,481.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 95,777 shares in the company, valued at $7,814,445.43. This represents a 10.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marty Réaume sold 4,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total transaction of $393,996.96. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,894 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,119,972.84. The trade was a 26.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company's stock.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce provides cloud-based supply chain management software and services, with a focus on helping retailers, suppliers, distributors and logistics providers exchange business information and coordinate transactions. Its platform connects trading partners and supports electronic data interchange (EDI), order processing and fulfillment workflows. The company also offers tools for supply chain analytics and product information management, along with implementation and ongoing support services.

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