SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Acquires Shares of 155,300 Alcoa $AA

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in Alcoa (NYSE:AA - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 155,300 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $10,301,000. Alcoa accounts for about 0.9% of SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda's holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned 0.06% of Alcoa at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 3.4% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,682 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 57,940 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Alcoa by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,596 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

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Alcoa Stock Performance

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $43.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.63. The stock's 50-day moving average is $61.70 and its 200-day moving average is $62.46. Alcoa has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $84.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 19.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alcoa will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Alcoa's payout ratio is presently 10.13%.

More Alcoa News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alcoa this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alcoa reported record quarterly revenue and highlighted strong operational performance, including progress on smelter restarts and improved aluminum EBITDA. Article Title

Alcoa reported record quarterly revenue and highlighted strong operational performance, including progress on smelter restarts and improved aluminum EBITDA. Positive Sentiment: Management outlined about $900 million in net present value synergies tied to the South32 asset deal, supporting its longer-term growth strategy. Article Title

Management outlined about $900 million in net present value synergies tied to the South32 asset deal, supporting its longer-term growth strategy. Positive Sentiment: Unusually heavy call-option buying suggests some traders are positioning for a rebound after the post-earnings selloff. Article Title

Unusually heavy call-option buying suggests some traders are positioning for a rebound after the post-earnings selloff. Neutral Sentiment: Several analysts trimmed price targets, but JPMorgan and Wells Fargo both kept ratings that were not outright bearish, signaling a wait-and-see stance rather than a major downgrade cycle.

Several analysts trimmed price targets, but JPMorgan and Wells Fargo both kept ratings that were not outright bearish, signaling a wait-and-see stance rather than a major downgrade cycle. Negative Sentiment: Alcoa missed Q2 earnings estimates, reporting $2.12 per share versus the $2.25 consensus, which disappointed investors despite better year-over-year results. Article Title

Alcoa missed Q2 earnings estimates, reporting $2.12 per share versus the $2.25 consensus, which disappointed investors despite better year-over-year results. Negative Sentiment: The company lowered 2026 alumina production guidance by 200,000 to 300,000 metric tons due to Pinjarra refinery issues, raising concerns about near-term earnings pressure. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AA. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Alcoa from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Alcoa from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Alcoa from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Argus set a $73.00 price target on Alcoa in a report on Monday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $62.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AA

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation is a global industry leader in the production and management of aluminum, offering an integrated value chain that spans bauxite mining, alumina refining, primary aluminum smelting and the fabrication of value-added products. The company's operations are organized into segments that include raw material extraction, chemical processing and the manufacture of metal mill products and engineered solutions.

Alcoa's product portfolio serves diverse end markets such as aerospace, automotive, packaging, construction, electrical and industrial applications.

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