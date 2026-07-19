Go Pro
→ Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside) (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)tc pixel

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Boosts Stake in Inter & Co. Inc. $INTR

Written by MarketBeat
July 19, 2026
Inter & Co. Inc. logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda dramatically increased its stake in Inter & Co. Inc. by 1,059.2% in the first quarter, ending with 4.02 million shares worth about $32.0 million.
  • Inter & Co. reported Q1 EPS of $0.17, in line with expectations, but revenue of $437.95 million came in below the $495.33 million consensus estimate.
  • Analyst sentiment has softened: several firms cut price targets, and the stock now carries a Moderate Buy consensus with an average target price of $9.28.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its holdings in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR - Free Report) by 1,059.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,023,802 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,676,696 shares during the period. Inter & Co. Inc. makes up approximately 2.7% of SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda's portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned 0.92% of Inter & Co. Inc. worth $32,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. by 1,446.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,510 shares of the company's stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 62,210 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. by 94.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,113,061 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,321 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. by 43.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,927,453 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,042,000 after purchasing an additional 891,939 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Inter & Co. Inc. by 502.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,431,616 shares of the company's stock worth $7,845,000 after buying an additional 1,193,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inter & Co. Inc. by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,505 shares of the company's stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.90% of the company's stock.

Inter & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTR opened at $5.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.51. Inter & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $10.36.

Inter & Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $437.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.33 million. Inter & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that Inter & Co. Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on INTR shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Inter & Co. Inc. from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Inter & Co. Inc. from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered Inter & Co. Inc. from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Inter & Co. Inc. from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Inter & Co. Inc. from $10.40 to $9.40 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $9.28.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Inter & Co. Inc.

About Inter & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

Inter & Co, Inc Is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Securities, Insurance Brokerage, Marketplace, Asset Management, Service, and Other. The Banking segment offers checking accounts cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services through mobile application. The Securities segment is involved in the acquisition, sale and custody of securities, the structuring and distribution of securities in the capital market, and the provision of administration services to investment funds.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Inter & Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Inter & Co. Inc. Right Now?

Before you consider Inter & Co. Inc., you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Inter & Co. Inc. wasn't on the list.

While Inter & Co. Inc. currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO Cover
Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO

The AI wave will soon hit public markets with Anthropic and OpenAI set to go public later this year. However, you don't have to wait to invest. This report shows seven AI stocks that you can buy today while the big model providers get ready to go public.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
tc pixel
Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture
Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture
From Altimetry (Ad)
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 13, 2026
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
By Thomas Hughes | July 14, 2026
tc pixel
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
By Nathan Reiff | July 15, 2026

Recent Videos

99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines