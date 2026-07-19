SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Makes New $6.08 Million Investment in Central Puerto S.A. Sponsored ADR $CEPU

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in Central Puerto S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:CEPU - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 361,495 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,084,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned 0.24% of Central Puerto as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CEPU. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Central Puerto by 14.8% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,782,883 shares of the company's stock worth $32,504,000 after acquiring an additional 359,121 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central Puerto by 211.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,762 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 130,240 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Central Puerto by 462.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,597 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 115,617 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Puerto during the second quarter valued at about $1,149,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Central Puerto by 301.6% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,460 shares of the company's stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 61,929 shares in the last quarter. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Central Puerto Trading Down 0.4%

CEPU stock opened at $14.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.84. Central Puerto S.A. Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $18.50. The company's 50 day moving average price is $14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $248.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.07 million. Central Puerto had a net margin of 37.86% and a return on equity of 15.93%. As a group, analysts predict that Central Puerto S.A. Sponsored ADR will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CEPU. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Central Puerto from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Central Puerto from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $17.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CEPU

About Central Puerto

Central Puerto SA NYSE: CEPU is Argentina's leading private power generation company, managing a diversified portfolio of thermal and renewable energy facilities across the country. Established following the privatization of the state-owned electricity company in the early 1990s, Central Puerto develops, operates and maintains a mix of combined-cycle and open-cycle gas turbine plants, as well as hydroelectric and renewable installations. The company's thermal assets provide baseload and flexible generation capacity, while its renewable portfolio includes wind farms and solar parks that support Argentina's clean energy objectives.

Headquartered in Buenos Aires, Central Puerto serves the national wholesale electricity market through long-term contracts with distribution companies and major industrial clients.

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