SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Sells 419,765 Shares of Rio Tinto PLC $RIO

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda decreased its holdings in Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO - Free Report) by 89.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,650 shares of the mining company's stock after selling 419,765 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda's holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $4,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shrier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. QSM Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. QSM Asset Management Ltd now owns 230,700 shares of the mining company's stock worth $18,463,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 124,182 shares of the mining company's stock worth $9,938,000 after buying an additional 17,786 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the fourth quarter worth about $15,210,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the 4th quarter valued at about $955,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company's stock.

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Rio Tinto News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Rio Tinto this week:

Rio Tinto Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of RIO opened at $90.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Rio Tinto PLC has a 1 year low of $58.40 and a 1 year high of $112.58. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $100.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RIO shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Research lowered Rio Tinto from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Argus set a $120.00 price target on Rio Tinto in a report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America downgraded Rio Tinto from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $101.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RIO

Rio Tinto Profile

Rio Tinto is a global mining and metals company that explores for, mines, processes and markets a wide range of commodities. Its principal products include iron ore, aluminum, copper, diamonds and various other minerals and industrial materials. The company's activities span the full value chain from exploration and project development to mining, processing, smelting and refining, supplying raw materials to industries such as steelmaking, automotive, packaging, electronics and construction.

The origins of Rio Tinto date back to mining operations in the Rio Tinto region of Spain in the 19th century, and the group has since grown into a multinational enterprise.

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