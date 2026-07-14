SPX Technologies, Inc. $SPXC Position Trimmed by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC - Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,250 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,537 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.29% of SPX Technologies worth $29,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in SPX Technologies by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 74,224 shares of the company's stock worth $14,854,000 after acquiring an additional 23,439 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SPX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $720,000. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SPX Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,683,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 250.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,764 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 16,275 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $215.58 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $222.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.97. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.18 and a 52 week high of $251.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.19, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $566.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $557.62 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 10.76%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. SPX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.150 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on SPX Technologies from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SPX Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $254.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on SPXC

SPX Technologies Company Profile

SPX Technologies NYSE: SPXC is a diversified global supplier of highly engineered products and solutions serving industrial, municipal, energy and utility markets. The company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of equipment that helps customers monitor, control and manage critical processes in water distribution, power generation, HVAC, refrigeration and industrial applications.

The company's Detection & Measurement Technologies segment offers leak detection systems, pipe and asset assessment tools, fluid flow measurement devices, gas detection equipment and related services.

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