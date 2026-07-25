Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. $SYRE is Affinity Asset Advisors LLC's 6th Largest Position

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE - Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,279,134 shares of the company's stock after selling 153,457 shares during the quarter. Spyre Therapeutics makes up about 3.3% of Affinity Asset Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned 1.47% of Spyre Therapeutics worth $64,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in Spyre Therapeutics by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,171,996 shares of the company's stock valued at $136,675,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Spyre Therapeutics by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,035,074 shares of the company's stock valued at $132,189,000 after acquiring an additional 984,344 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Spyre Therapeutics by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,492,541 shares of the company's stock worth $114,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Spyre Therapeutics by 149.6% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,069,225 shares of the company's stock worth $100,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,388,245 shares of the company's stock worth $78,239,000 after purchasing an additional 400,161 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Spyre Therapeutics from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Spyre Therapeutics from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Spyre Therapeutics from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Spyre Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Spyre Therapeutics from $47.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $101.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Spyre Therapeutics

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Cameron Turtle sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total transaction of $1,056,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 597,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,084,742.20. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sheldon Sloan sold 78,333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $5,600,809.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 78,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,600,809.50. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 282,500 shares of company stock valued at $21,741,101. 15.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Spyre Therapeutics Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of SYRE opened at $102.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.10 and a beta of 3.02. Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $105.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.57.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spyre Therapeutics Profile

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel immunotherapies for cancer. The company leverages proprietary protein engineering and biologics design platforms to create targeted molecules intended to enhance anti-tumor immune responses and inhibit tumor growth. Its preclinical pipeline comprises multiple candidate therapies for solid tumor and hematologic oncology indications.

Established by a team with deep expertise in protein design, immunology and translational research, Spyre Therapeutics collaborates with leading academic institutions and research organizations to accelerate its discovery efforts.

See Also

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