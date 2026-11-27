State Street Corp decreased its stake in Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE - Free Report) by 42.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,533,862 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,580,970 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.72% of Spyre Therapeutics worth $314,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYRE. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Spyre Therapeutics by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,783,225 shares of the company's stock worth $190,826,000 after acquiring an additional 714,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Spyre Therapeutics by 192.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,228,093 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,945,000 after purchasing an additional 808,366 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Spyre Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,349,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $21,768,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $8,998,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Spyre Therapeutics

In other Spyre Therapeutics news, CEO Cameron Turtle sold 15,000 shares of Spyre Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $1,380,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at $49,459,055.40. The trade was a 2.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Scott Burrows sold 18,232 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $1,629,029.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 79,762 shares in the company, valued at $7,126,734.70. This trade represents a 18.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 138,064 shares of company stock worth $12,349,518 in the last quarter. 15.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Spyre Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SYRE opened at $102.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.36 and a beta of 3.24. The firm's fifty day moving average is $92.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.92. Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $110.64.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.12). As a group, analysts forecast that Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Spyre Therapeutics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Spyre Therapeutics from $135.00 to $127.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, October 11th. They set a "buy" rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spyre Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $110.53.

Read Our Latest Report on Spyre Therapeutics

Spyre Therapeutics Company Profile

Spyre Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing antibody-based medicines for inflammatory bowel disease, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. Its research focuses on therapies designed to target immune pathways involved in these conditions. The company's pipeline includes investigational antibodies targeting TL1A, IL-23 and integrin α4β7, as well as potential combinations of these approaches. Spyre has no approved products, and its candidates remain in development.

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