Squadra Investments Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. decreased its holdings in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR - Free Report) by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,251,829 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,817,472 shares during the quarter. Inter & Co. Inc. comprises approximately 2.6% of Squadra Investments Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.'s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Squadra Investments Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. owned about 0.51% of Inter & Co. Inc. worth $12,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Inter & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth $59,000. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in Inter & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth $4,114,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Inter & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,760,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Inter & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,970,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.90% of the company's stock.

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Inter & Co. Inc. Trading Up 15.6%

Shares of INTR opened at $4.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.01. Inter & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $10.36.

Inter & Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inter & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $491.26 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inter & Co. Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Inter & Co. Inc. from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Inter & Co. Inc. from $11.00 to $7.50 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Inter & Co. Inc. from $10.00 to $6.60 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Inter & Co. Inc. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Inter & Co. Inc. from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $7.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTR

About Inter & Co. Inc.

Inter & Co. Inc. is a digital financial services company whose platform is centered on Banco Inter, a Brazilian digital bank. The company offers banking services such as accounts, payments, credit and debit cards, lending, and financial products, including investment and insurance offerings. Its broader digital platform also includes shopping and lifestyle services, as well as tools for customers making international transactions. Inter serves customers primarily in Brazil and has expanded its offerings to include services for clients in the United States.

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