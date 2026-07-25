SRB Corp Cuts Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

SRB Corp lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 620,579 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 106,471 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 4.7% of SRB Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. SRB Corp's holdings in Walmart were worth $77,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisortrust Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 20.2% during the first quarter. Advisortrust Partners LLC now owns 67,142 shares of the retailer's stock worth $8,344,000 after acquiring an additional 11,283 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 253.3% in the first quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 384,034 shares of the retailer's stock worth $47,728,000 after acquiring an additional 275,337 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,416,580 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $300,333,000 after purchasing an additional 68,632 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 275,341 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $30,676,000 after purchasing an additional 81,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HORAN Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC now owns 81,544 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $9,931,000 after purchasing an additional 29,184 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, EVP David W. Guggina sold 11,978 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $1,435,203.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 125,067 shares in the company, valued at $14,985,527.94. The trade was a 8.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 661,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $82,021,470.96. This represents a 1.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 67,729 shares of company stock valued at $8,124,931 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

More Walmart News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Erste Group Bank lowered Walmart from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Freedom Capital upgraded Walmart from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $138.85.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Walmart

Walmart Price Performance

Walmart stock opened at $109.47 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.42 and a 52 week high of $135.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $871.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.60.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.13%.The business had revenue of $177.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Further Reading

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