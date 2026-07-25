SRB Corp Lowers Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW

SRB Corp reduced its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW - Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,861 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 1,338 shares during the period. W.W. Grainger comprises 4.5% of SRB Corp's holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. SRB Corp owned about 0.14% of W.W. Grainger worth $72,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Compound Planning Inc. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 730 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth $5,420,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,182 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $60,190,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. MWA Asset Management raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 1,928 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 14.6% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 1,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,232.29, for a total transaction of $1,795,446.53. Following the sale, the vice president owned 2,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,471.28. This represents a 39.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jonny M. Leroy sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,231.06, for a total value of $1,051,325.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 1,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,067.24. The trade was a 35.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,624 shares of company stock valued at $3,232,291. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GWW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $1,250.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,171.00 to $1,166.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,052.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded W.W. Grainger from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $1,230.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GWW

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $1,381.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,323.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,191.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $906.52 and a 52 week high of $1,419.91.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $11.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $10.21 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.58 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.70%.The company's revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.86 EPS. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 44.250-46.250 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 45.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $2.49 dividend. This represents a $9.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger's previous quarterly dividend of $2.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. W.W. Grainger's payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc NYSE: GWW is an industrial supply distributor founded in 1927 and headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois. The company supplies maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services to businesses, institutions and government customers. Over its long history Grainger has developed a broad product assortment and a national distribution network that supports operations across a range of end markets, including manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, transportation and public sector organizations.

Grainger's product portfolio spans core categories such as electrical and lighting, safety and personal protective equipment, material handling, motors and power transmission, plumbing and HVAC, fasteners and adhesives, hand and power tools, and janitorial and facility supplies.

Further Reading

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