SRB Corp Sells 20,839 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

SRB Corp lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 506,016 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after selling 20,839 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up approximately 2.2% of SRB Corp's holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. SRB Corp's holdings in CVS Health were worth $36,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 407.2% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 350 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sankala Group LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 344.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Trending Headlines about CVS Health

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: CVS is getting a sentiment boost from multiple headlines around its expanded pharmacy services, including nationwide filling of select pet prescriptions and a new service for harder-to-find medications, which could support retail pharmacy traffic and reinforce its convenience-driven growth story.

CVS is getting a sentiment boost from multiple headlines around its expanded pharmacy services, including nationwide filling of select pet prescriptions and a new service for harder-to-find medications, which could support retail pharmacy traffic and reinforce its convenience-driven growth story. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary remains constructive, with Zacks calling CVS a top long-term momentum stock and other reports noting a “Moderate Buy” consensus and higher price targets, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside tied to pharmacy, PBM, and Medicare Advantage execution. Article Title

Analyst commentary remains constructive, with Zacks calling CVS a top long-term momentum stock and other reports noting a “Moderate Buy” consensus and higher price targets, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside tied to pharmacy, PBM, and Medicare Advantage execution. Positive Sentiment: Options activity also pointed to bullish trading interest, with unusually heavy call buying in CVS, often interpreted as a sign that traders expect further upside or a continued positive trend.

Options activity also pointed to bullish trading interest, with unusually heavy call buying in CVS, often interpreted as a sign that traders expect further upside or a continued positive trend. Neutral Sentiment: A recent report on CVS’s dividend noted that payouts have been unchanged for 10 quarters, framing the dividend as a question for income investors rather than a clear catalyst for the stock.

A recent report on CVS’s dividend noted that payouts have been unchanged for 10 quarters, framing the dividend as a question for income investors rather than a clear catalyst for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: CVS stock has already had a strong run over the past year, and one article highlighted the shares nearing valuation levels that depend heavily on continued operational execution and policy stability.

CVS stock has already had a strong run over the past year, and one article highlighted the shares nearing valuation levels that depend heavily on continued operational execution and policy stability. Negative Sentiment: Henry Ford Health filed a lawsuit alleging CVS used fraudulent reimbursement practices tied to the 340B drug discount program, which could create legal costs, headline risk, and potential pressure on margins if the claims gain traction. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on CVS Health from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, HSBC restated a "hold" rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $105.67.

View Our Latest Report on CVS

CVS Health Trading Up 0.7%

CVS stock opened at $107.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CVS Health Corporation has a twelve month low of $58.99 and a twelve month high of $110.68. The company has a market cap of $137.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.42, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.21 and a 200-day moving average of $86.12.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $100.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $94.99 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 0.72%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.18%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, Director Larry Robbins sold 370,462 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total transaction of $34,619,673.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,824,799 shares of the company's stock, valued at $450,877,466.55. The trade was a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $6,230,378.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,133 shares in the company, valued at $907,714.14. This represents a 87.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock valued at $323,703,977. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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