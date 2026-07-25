SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC - Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,115,616 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 60,089 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.29% of SS&C Technologies worth $210,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Havemeyer Place LP purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. EFG International AG bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 216.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 481 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised SS&C Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $93.25.

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Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

In other news, Director Jonathan E. Michael sold 2,740 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total value of $183,196.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 79,384 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,307,614.24. This represents a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total transaction of $200,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,227,178.72. The trade was a 14.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 8,740 shares of company stock valued at $583,576 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company's stock.

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 10.4%

SSNC stock opened at $73.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.40 and a fifty-two week high of $91.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.98 and a 200-day moving average of $71.64.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. SS&C Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.930-7.250 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.790 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. SS&C Technologies's payout ratio is 33.44%.

Key Stories Impacting SS&C Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting SS&C Technologies this week:

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company's offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

Further Reading

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